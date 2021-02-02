StormTrack Weather: Near record breaking temps. expected Wednesday

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland got a taste of spring Tuesday afternoon as highs reached the lower 70s. This warming trend will continue through Wednesday with near record breaking highs expected.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night and drop highs about 10 degrees for Thursday along with breezy conditions. Temperatures will remain generally in the 60s for the end of the week and into the weekend with highs possibly approaching 70 again early next week.

