I hope you enjoyed the break from Wednesday's heat and the much-needed rainfall.

Here are some rainfall totals in El Paso .29 inches, Las Cruces (NMSU): .21 inches and in Alamogordo 1.35 inches.

We will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures, but residual moisture left behind from Tropical Storm Harold will combine with those warmer temperatures to give the region scattered showers and thunderstorms.