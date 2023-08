EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can expect another warm day to round out your weekend, with limited rain chances.

For your Sunday we will once again see temperatures in the mid to upper 90's staying just shy of a return of the triples.

Rain chances rest at about 20% with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly expected to hit the Sacramento mountains. Isolated showers also expected over the Otero Hudspeth region as well.