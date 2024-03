EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will get chiller today after a cold front moved in yesterday.

We are no longer looking at strong winds for your Friday. Those winds have scaled back into breezy conditions below 30 MPH.

We are also looking at cooler temperatures with highs expected in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. This brings temps below seasonal norms for today.

Today we also have a slight chance for rain, at about 10%