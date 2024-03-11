Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Monday, Pacific storm arrives soon

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:10 AM
Published 5:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking nice for your Monday. Conditions will remain comfortable until the arrival of a Pacific storm later in the week.

Weather will be nice today with partly cloudy skies, some light breezes, and temperatures above normal with highs expected in the low 70s and overnight lows expected in the low 40s.

Temperatures will remain above normal till about mid week. We will also continue to see windy to breezy conditions till Thursday.

A Pacific Storm will moves into the area Thursday increases rain chance and dropping temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content