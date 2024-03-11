ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Monday, Pacific storm arrives soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking nice for your Monday. Conditions will remain comfortable until the arrival of a Pacific storm later in the week.

Weather will be nice today with partly cloudy skies, some light breezes, and temperatures above normal with highs expected in the low 70s and overnight lows expected in the low 40s.

Temperatures will remain above normal till about mid week. We will also continue to see windy to breezy conditions till Thursday.

A Pacific Storm will moves into the area Thursday increases rain chance and dropping temperatures.