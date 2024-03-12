Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: One more quiet day, winds and rain chances to increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Tuesday will be similar to your Monday, calm and comfortable. A storm system will move in dropping temperatures and increasing rain chances by the latter half of the week

We will see one more quiet day before changes arrives. Today we will see warmer temperatures, still above the seasonal norm, and breezy conditions.

Highs today are expected to reach the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s.

Winds will pick up some for your Wednesday and the arrive of a storm system will increase rain chances from Thursday into your Monday. Temperatures will also become cooler.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

