Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and breezy Thursday

KVIA
By
today at 8:03 AM
Published 8:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – No surprise we are in for another hot day. We are also looking at breezy patterns sticking around.

For your Thursday we are looking at reaching highs in the upper 90s. It looks like we will stay shy of triple-digit territory but we are still seeing temperatures above average for this time. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97 and Las Cruces a high of 96.

Today we will see breezy conditions much like yesterday with gusts peaking at 25 MPH by mid-afternoon into early evening.

With hot dry conditions and breezy to windy patterns we remain under an elevated fire danger risk.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content