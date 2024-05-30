ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and breezy Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – No surprise we are in for another hot day. We are also looking at breezy patterns sticking around.

For your Thursday we are looking at reaching highs in the upper 90s. It looks like we will stay shy of triple-digit territory but we are still seeing temperatures above average for this time. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97 and Las Cruces a high of 96.

Today we will see breezy conditions much like yesterday with gusts peaking at 25 MPH by mid-afternoon into early evening.

With hot dry conditions and breezy to windy patterns we remain under an elevated fire danger risk.