ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and muggy, with elevated rain chances for your Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas --Today we are looking at a hot day ahead with elevated rain chances!

Throughout the region we are expecting to see temperatures reach the low 100s across the region. El Paso is expecting to reach 102 Las Cruces is looking to reach 100. Added clouds in the area can impact the temperature keeping it a little cooler so the clouds are certainly something to watch today.

Rain chances are still elevated for today at a 40-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. With that weather impacts can produce strong wind gusts as well as localized flooding.

Rain chances look to pick up between 5:30 and 11:00 PM.

Sarah Coria

