ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slightly cooler, calm Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday's weather is looking mostly calm. Not a bad day to be outdoors as we look to get slightly cooler.

Temperatures today will be a tad cooler than yesterday throughout the region, ranging in the mid to upper 90s. El Paso is expected to be 88, Las Cruces 87. Temps are leaning slightly cooler on the back end of a backdoor cold front that moved through yesterday. Although cooler temps still are expected to remain above average.

Winds aren't expected to be a issue today as they will calm down from yesterday. Expect mild breeze at most.

We will once a gain remain dry.