Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slightly cooler, calm Wednesday

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday's weather is looking mostly calm. Not a bad day to be outdoors as we look to get slightly cooler.

Temperatures today will be a tad cooler than yesterday throughout the region, ranging in the mid to upper 90s. El Paso is expected to be 88, Las Cruces 87. Temps are leaning slightly cooler on the back end of a backdoor cold front that moved through yesterday. Although cooler temps still are expected to remain above average.

Winds aren't expected to be a issue today as they will calm down from yesterday. Expect mild breeze at most.

We will once a gain remain dry.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content