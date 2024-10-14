Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps, calm and dry

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:12 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Monday! Today temps will once again be on the warmer side conditions will remain dry and calm.

Kicking off your work week temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to the low 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 90, Las Cruces 88.

Conditions will remain on the dry side with breezes on the mild side as well.

Tuesday a cold front will push through, as a result winds will go up and temperatures will go down on Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content