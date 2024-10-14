ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average temps, calm and dry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Monday! Today temps will once again be on the warmer side conditions will remain dry and calm.

Kicking off your work week temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to the low 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 90, Las Cruces 88.

Conditions will remain on the dry side with breezes on the mild side as well.

Tuesday a cold front will push through, as a result winds will go up and temperatures will go down on Wednesday.