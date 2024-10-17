ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances stronger for today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for Thursday's rain chances.

We continue with our active weather pattern for now. Today the weather impact will be stronger storm potential. Rain chances right now are estimated between 30-40 % with rain chances picking up into mid afternoon and early evening. Rain today could help to settle the ground of potential dusty conditions for Friday as winds look to go up tomorrow.

Today temps will stay in the mid to late 70s. El Paso expecting to see a high of 79, Las Cruces 78.