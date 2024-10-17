Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances stronger for today

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:15 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for Thursday's rain chances.

We continue with our active weather pattern for now. Today the weather impact will be stronger storm potential. Rain chances right now are estimated between 30-40 % with rain chances picking up into mid afternoon and early evening. Rain today could help to settle the ground of potential dusty conditions for Friday as winds look to go up tomorrow.

Today temps will stay in the mid to late 70s. El Paso expecting to see a high of 79, Las Cruces 78.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content