Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Winds go up for Friday

By
Updated
today at 7:18 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert this time for the return of stronger winds.

Today temperatures will be warmer than Thursday. We are expecting to see El Paso reach a high of 83, Las Cruces 80.

Winds today will pick up throughout the day looking to range between 35-45 MPH. We could see some blowing dust with the winds. Expect winds throughout the day and sticking around for your Friday evening plans.

We are also looking at 10-20% chance for rain.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content