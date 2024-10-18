ABC-7 First Alert: Winds go up for Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert this time for the return of stronger winds.

Today temperatures will be warmer than Thursday. We are expecting to see El Paso reach a high of 83, Las Cruces 80.

Winds today will pick up throughout the day looking to range between 35-45 MPH. We could see some blowing dust with the winds. Expect winds throughout the day and sticking around for your Friday evening plans.

We are also looking at 10-20% chance for rain.