ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy days continue through the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Howdy folks and happy Thursday. We are looking at warm and dry weather over the next few days, with a few record highs expected in the mix. Temperatures will be on a slow incline over the next few days, with mid 80s expected for Friday, high 80s for Saturday, and record-breaking heat for Sunday and Monday in the low 90s and upper 80s. It will be a hot one this weekend, so please don't dress in your favorite fall weather gear, as you will burn up if you decide to do so. It will be feeling more like summer, so treat it that way with hats, sunscreen, and plenty of water.

A few days this week will be breezy, and one windy day is expected as we move into next week. The breezy days will be tomorrow, with gusts up to 25 mph, Monday, with about 20 mph gusts, and Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph. Halloween will be a little breezy, but nothing we can't handle.

Speaking of Halloween, temperatures are looking to top out in the mid 70s that day. As we move into trick-or-treating time, it will be a little cooler, in the low 70s and upper 60s. Some folks might need a little jacket that night, while others won't. All in all, it should be a decent holiday for all folks out and about!

Unfortunately, rain is not expected in the week ahead, but this is nothing we aren't used to.