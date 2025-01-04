ABC-7 First Alert: Near-record warmth aaturday, colder weather and potential snow midweek

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A warming trend continues into Saturday, with breezy to windy conditions expected across the Borderland. Highs could reach near-record levels, with El Paso potentially hitting 75 degrees, tying the record for this date. A Pacific cold front will bring a cooldown on Sunday, dropping temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees, though they will remain slightly above normal.

Early next week, a shift in winds to a southeast flow will keep temperatures steady through Monday. By Tuesday, cooler air moving in from the east will drop highs below normal.

The biggest weather changes are expected midweek. A low-pressure system developing over the Southwest will bring much colder air and an increasing chance of snow. By Wednesday, highs may struggle to reach the 30s. Snow is likely Wednesday into Thursday, with 1-4 inches possible in the lowlands and higher amounts in the mountains.

Cold weather will persist into the weekend, with highs gradually climbing into the 40s by Friday. Stay updated as the system develops and forecasts become more precise.