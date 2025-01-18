ABC-7 First Alert: Arctic air returns to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A long-term cold snap is settling into the region, bringing cooler temperatures and dry conditions to Southern New Mexico and West Texas.

Sunday will mark the start of below-normal temperatures, with highs expected to range between 45-55 degrees throughout next week. Breezy conditions will persist on Saturday evening, with winds shifting to the east-northeast as a cold front moves through the area.

Tuesday morning is projected to be the coldest of the week, with gusty winds and bitter temperatures combining to create wind chills in the single digits. Cold Weather Advisories may be issued for parts of the region to address these conditions.

While the cold air will linger, the current outlook indicates a dry pattern, with snow probabilities remaining low across the area.

Stay updated on the latest weather developments at KVIA.com.