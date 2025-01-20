ABC-7 First Alert: 2nd cold front arrives tonight, dangerous wind chill Tuesday morning

EL PASO. Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we track the arrival of second cold front tonight. Temperatures will be freezing and winds will pickup leading to dangerously cold wind chills.

Today we wake up to freezing temperatures but overall expect the first half of the day to be calm with winds being breezy at most. Temperature highs will be below average in the upper 40s to the low 50s. El Paso is expected to reach 50, Las Cruces 47.

The second half of the day, into your evening, our 2nd cold front arrives, temperatures will drop to freezing overnight with winds picking up leading to dangerous wind chill for your Tuesday.