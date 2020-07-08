Skip to Content
Forecast
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heatwave hits the borderland

First Alert
stroll
heat advisory
Heat Advisory from noon to 6:00 am Thursday,
beat the heat
EDDIE CORRAL 7
Eddie Corral, West El Paso
ORTIZ_WOOD.ENGRAVING 2
Alberto Moose Ortiiz

The ABC-7 First Alert continues as high pressure dominates the weather pattern. A heat advisory will impact the El Paso area this afternoon, with the extreme heat extending into the weekend.


Make sure you work out early and drink a lot of water. Dehydration can cause headaches, dizziness, weakness, and other uncomfortable symptoms. Avoid drinks that deplete your body of electrolytes, such as alcohol, caffeine, sugary soda, and sports drinks.

Temperatures will range between 102 to 105 degrees this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 to a5 mph.
In addition to the scorching temperatures, there's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Heat Safety Resources: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

