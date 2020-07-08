ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heatwave hits the borderland

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues as high pressure dominates the weather pattern. A heat advisory will impact the El Paso area this afternoon, with the extreme heat extending into the weekend.



Make sure you work out early and drink a lot of water. Dehydration can cause headaches, dizziness, weakness, and other uncomfortable symptoms. Avoid drinks that deplete your body of electrolytes, such as alcohol, caffeine, sugary soda, and sports drinks.

Temperatures will range between 102 to 105 degrees this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 to a5 mph.

In addition to the scorching temperatures, there's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Heat Safety Resources: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat