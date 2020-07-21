StormTRACK Weather: Monsoon weather pattern settles

Forecast

The monsoon weather pattern is here to stay be sure to replace the windshield wipers on your vehicle.

When you are driving in heavy rain, you must have a clear vision of the road. Just like yesterday, the storms will develop in the mountains. Periods of moderate to heavy rain, small hail and strong wind gusts will be possible near storms.

The Texas Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area, in effect from 8 AM to 9 PM Tuesday, limit outdoor time if you suffer from respiratory issues.

Temperatures will continue their slow downward trend to near seasonal normals through the week.