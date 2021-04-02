StormTRACK Weather: Good Friday warm-up, storm chances east

Forecast

The forecast for Good Friday looks pretty good if you like warmer temperatures. The warming trend begins today and will continue through the holiday weekend.

Easter Sunday will be warm with near-record high temperatures. Next Monday we could see our first 90-degree day! The near-record warmth continues through Tuesday.

This afternoon, a storm system brings a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms across the higher elevations and Hudspeth County. The next wind event will occur next week.