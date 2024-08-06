Walz will lean on biography as he introduces himself to voters in Philadelphia

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday will lean on his personal biography and seek to draw contrasts between the Democratic ticket and former President Donald Trump in his first stump speech as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz will detail his rural upbringing in Nebraska, his Minnesota values and his experience as a teacher, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks, introducing himself to voters – many of whom are learning about him for the first time.

“I was born in West Point, Nebraska, and lived in Butte, a small town of 400 where community was a way of life. Growing up, I spent summers working on the family farm. My mom and dad taught us to show generosity toward your neighbors and to work for the common good,” he will say, according to the excerpts.

Walz will add, “Minnesota’s strength comes from our values – our commitment to working together, to seeing past our differences, to lending a helping hand.”

“These same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students, I took to Congress and the state capital, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take them to the White House,” he is expected to say.

Walz will prosecute the case against the Republican presidential nominee from a values standpoint.

“Donald Trump, he sees the world differently. He doesn’t know the first thing about service – because he’s too busy serving himself,” he is expected to say.

Walz will also serve as a hype man for the vice president, saying he “couldn’t be prouder to be on this ticket” and help make Harris president. Harris, he will say, has “fought on the side of the American people,” pointing to her career as a prosecutor while also saying that she “brings joy to everything she does.”

