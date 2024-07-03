Firework safety tips for your pets this 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The sound of fireworks will ring in Independence Day with booms, pops, and crackles, while we know to expect the loud sounds animals do not.

"Animals coming into a facility does increase. We get flooded with animals," said Alberto Ortiz with El Paso Animal Services.

4th of July is a time for celebration...yet a time for uncertainty for pets.

"We will get a handful of calls. Regarding the animals becoming spooked, jumping out of their backyards. And at that point, they just start running at large," said Ortiz.

Alberto Ortiz with El Paso Animal Services says 4th of July fireworks make animals anxious and often make them abandon their homes.

"The sudden explosion, the sudden lights. And being that it happens at nighttime," said Ortiz "Nighttime is supposed to be quiet and dark. Come 4th of July, the complete opposite."

Signs animals are in distress because of fireworks include:

Pacing back and forth

Tucking their tailing between the legs

Throwing back their ears

Avoiding food or water

Crouching in corners

Hiding behind furniture

To calm an animal in distress you can wrap them in a pressure wrap or a security blanket that smells like you. With your scent, it emulates a hug which will help to comfort your dog making them feel grounded.

"Put them on a leash, get them on a good harness. Just giving them that, that presence, that security blanket," said Ortiz.

To keep your dogs safe from fireworks:

During fireworks shows keep your pets inside to avoid the loud noise.

Turn on the television, or play some music, something soothing.

Give them constant pets.

A couple of toys, for enrichment

Give them snacks

"Let's just be conscious. Let's be mindful that not all pets are going to enjoy fireworks and the festivities the way humans are. It's only your responsibility to ensure that they're being kept safe. Calm. Keep them in a harness. Proper identification. The microchip as well," said Ortiz.

Click the link to see El Paso County and El Paso City firework restrictions here. Click the link to see Doña Ana County and Las Cruces Firework restrictions here.

To learn how to avoid firework-related injuries click here and for firework fire safety click here.