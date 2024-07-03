Tips to enjoy fireworks without risk of fire this 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Spectacular firework displays wouldn't have the same "spark" without ... "fire". As you prepare to host your IIndependence Day bash here are some safety tips to keep your celebrations from going up in flames.

"They could quickly get out of control, especially during this, this time of extreme drought," said Danny Medrano Sunland Park fire Chief.

According to Sunland Park Fire Department Chief Danny Medrano, on last 4th of July, his crew responded to a dozen fire-related calls.

"hair catching fire or clothing catching fire.//Most of them were brush fires," said Medrano.

To avoid the risk of fire with firework use medrano says,

"Don't point it towards anybody or any structure. try not to point it towards any brush either."

You should also think about having a fire extinguisher, a bucket of water, or a shovel to pick up sand. With these, you will be prepared to put out small fires in emergencies.

"If you do start a fire by accident, don't hesitate to call 911. we're going to go out there and put out the fire before that extends to anything that endangers a home or a person," said Danny Medrano.

To handle personal firework displays safely:

Only light one device at a time.

Never ignite devices in a container.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Soak both used and unused fireworks in water before discarding them.

Ensure the used area is clear of any obstructions including dry grass, wood, or debris.

Pop them on an even surface to avoid fireworks tipping over and igniting in an unplanned trajectory.

Once fireworks are lit it is important to stand a safe distance away.

"Just be safe. Just just be responsible. this is the time to celebrate our nation's independence. It's not a time to send anybody to the hospital," said Medrano.

Click the link to see El Paso County and El Paso City firework restrictions here. Click the link to see Doña Ana County and Las Cruces Firework restrictions here.

To learn how to avoid firework-related injuries click on the link here.