ABC-7 at 4: TX Dot El Paso offers tips to drivers this holiday season

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Travel experts expect the weekend before Christmas to be the busiest on the road. For the first time in four years, the national average is below 3-dollars a gallon, and prices could continue dropping as 2025 ends. Txdot’s Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us with more on what you need to stay safe this holiday season.

Closures: ( TX Dot El Paso)

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound right shoulder closure between Lee Trevino Drive and Zaragoza Road

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure

Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure

Crews will be installing landscaping and doing metal work.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Sunday, December 21, 9pm to Monday, December 22, 5am

Horizon Boulevard full closure between Horizon Crossing Street and Breaux Street

Darrington Road full closure between Homestead Drive and Nunda Drive

Crews will be working at Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road intersection.

Tuesday, December 23

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard west to east turnarounds closed between Darrington Road and Horizon Crossing Street

Crews will be working on turnaround repairs.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Vinton and Artcraft alternate lane closures

Crews will be sweeping, striping, power washing, and painting barrier on

I-10.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10

9a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony

and Nashua alternate lane closures

and Nashua alternate lane closures North and South Desert between Anthony

and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.

Monday, January 5 through Saturday January 10

9 p.m. to 6a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Artcraft

Monday, January 5 through Friday, January 9

9a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

Alternate Lane Closures

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

South Desert between Clarkston and Blue Sky North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man.

Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.

Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.

Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.

Road Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, January 5

US-54 South at Trowbridge entrance ramp closed

Tuesday, January 6

CD lanes south Montana exit closed

Wednesday, January 7

CD lanes north Montana exit closed

Thursday, January 8

Gateway North passing Fred Wilson left two lanes

closed

Friday, January 9

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 North and right lane

on US-54 North main lanes closed

Guardrail Repair

Monday, January 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Pershing right lane closed

Tuesday, January 6

US-54 southbound connecting ramp to Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound left shoulder closed

Wednesday, January 7

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound at Fonseca off-ramp closed

Thursday, January 8

SH-20 (Doniphan) southbound between Artcraft and Edgar right lane closed

Friday, January 9

South Desert between Artcraft and Redd right lane closed

Concrete Work Closures

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, January 5 and Tuesday, January 6

Gateway West to Gateway East at Piedras turnaround

Wednesday, January 7

East Missouri between Virginia and Campbell left lane

Thursday, January 8 and Friday, January 9

I-10 eastbound between McRae and Viscount right lane

Bridge Preventative Maintenance

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, January 5 and Tuesday, January 6

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park alternate lane closures

Wednesday, January 7

Gateway South to Gateway North turnaround and on-ramp at Montana closed

Maintenance

Monday, January 5 through Friday, January 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily

Gateway East between Copia entrance and Raynolds closed

Uva Place, Marr Street, and Redford closed

I-10 East at Raynolds exit closed

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-54 CD lanes between Trowbridge and Altura right lane closed

Crews will be working on rip rap.

Ramp N between Loop 375 East and US-54 North closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, January 5 to Friday, January 9

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue frontage road westbound left lanes closed between Joe Battle and Tierra Este Road

Montana Avenue frontage road eastbound left lane closed between Joe Battle and Tierra Este Road

Montana Avenue frontage road east to west turnaround between Joe Battle Boulevard and Tierra Este Road closed

Joe Battle Boulevard north to south and south to north turnarounds at Montana Avenue closed

Crews will be setting girders.

Tuesday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 7

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 southbound full closure between Loop 375 Exit Ramp and Montana Avenue overpass

Crews will be unloading girders onto southbound Joe Battle Boulevard.

Wednesday, January 7 to Thursday, January 8

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound full closure between Loop 375 Exit Ramp and Montana Avenue overpass

Crews will be unloading girders onto northbound Joe Battle Boulevard.

