ABC-7 at 4: TX Dot El Paso offers tips to drivers this holiday season
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Travel experts expect the weekend before Christmas to be the busiest on the road. For the first time in four years, the national average is below 3-dollars a gallon, and prices could continue dropping as 2025 ends. Txdot’s Lauren Macias-Cervantes joins us with more on what you need to stay safe this holiday season.
Closures: ( TX Dot El Paso)
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project
Monday, December 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound right shoulder closure between Lee Trevino Drive and Zaragoza Road
- Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure
- Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left lane and turnaround closure
Crews will be installing landscaping and doing metal work.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Sunday, December 21, 9pm to Monday, December 22, 5am
- Horizon Boulevard full closure between Horizon Crossing Street and Breaux Street
- Darrington Road full closure between Homestead Drive and Nunda Drive
Crews will be working at Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road intersection.
Tuesday, December 23
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard west to east turnarounds closed between Darrington Road and Horizon Crossing Street
Crews will be working on turnaround repairs.
I-10 Widening West
Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
- North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.
Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound between Vinton and Artcraft alternate lane closures
Crews will be sweeping, striping, power washing, and painting barrier on
I-10.
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10
9a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony
and Nashua alternate lane closures
- North and South Desert between Anthony
and Nashua alternate lane closures
Crews will be placing concrete and haul trucks delivering material.
Monday, January 5 through Saturday January 10
9 p.m. to 6a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed
Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.
Artcraft
Monday, January 5 through Friday, January 9
9a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)
Alternate Lane Closures
- SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan
Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.
- South Desert between Clarkston and Blue Sky North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass
Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2
Monday, January 5 through Saturday, January 10
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man.
Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills.
Flaggers will be on site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
Road Repair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, January 5
- US-54 South at Trowbridge entrance ramp closed
Tuesday, January 6
- CD lanes south Montana exit closed
Wednesday, January 7
- CD lanes north Montana exit closed
Thursday, January 8
- Gateway North passing Fred Wilson left two lanes
closed
Friday, January 9
- Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 North and right lane
on US-54 North main lanes closed
Guardrail Repair
Monday, January 5
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Pershing right lane closed
Tuesday, January 6
- US-54 southbound connecting ramp to Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound left shoulder closed
Wednesday, January 7
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound at Fonseca off-ramp closed
Thursday, January 8
- SH-20 (Doniphan) southbound between Artcraft and Edgar right lane closed
Friday, January 9
- South Desert between Artcraft and Redd right lane closed
Concrete Work Closures
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, January 5 and Tuesday, January 6
- Gateway West to Gateway East at Piedras turnaround
Wednesday, January 7
- East Missouri between Virginia and Campbell left lane
Thursday, January 8 and Friday, January 9
- I-10 eastbound between McRae and Viscount right lane
Bridge Preventative Maintenance
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, January 5 and Tuesday, January 6
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park alternate lane closures
Wednesday, January 7
- Gateway South to Gateway North turnaround and on-ramp at Montana closed
Maintenance
Monday, January 5 through Friday, January 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily
- Gateway East between Copia entrance and Raynolds closed
- Uva Place, Marr Street, and Redford closed
- I-10 East at Raynolds exit closed
Crews will be working on bridge.
- US-54 CD lanes between Trowbridge and Altura right lane closed
Crews will be working on rip rap.
- Ramp N between Loop 375 East and US-54 North closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, January 5 to Friday, January 9
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Montana Avenue frontage road westbound left lanes closed between Joe Battle and Tierra Este Road
- Montana Avenue frontage road eastbound left lane closed between Joe Battle and Tierra Este Road
- Montana Avenue frontage road east to west turnaround between Joe Battle Boulevard and Tierra Este Road closed
- Joe Battle Boulevard north to south and south to north turnarounds at Montana Avenue closed
Crews will be setting girders.
Tuesday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 7
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 southbound full closure between Loop 375 Exit Ramp and Montana Avenue overpass
Crews will be unloading girders onto southbound Joe Battle Boulevard.
Wednesday, January 7 to Thursday, January 8
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 northbound full closure between Loop 375 Exit Ramp and Montana Avenue overpass
Crews will be unloading girders onto northbound Joe Battle Boulevard.
