Kayla Thornton represents El Paso during the 2024 WNBA Finals

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—She graduated from Irvin High School and went on to play hoops at the Don Haskins Center under a beloved coach. Now, she's part of the New York Liberty and is playing in the WNBA finals.

Kayla Thornton played all four years for UTEP under the watchful guidance of women's basketball coach Keitha Adams. Thornton is a forward with the New York Liberty and is in the top 15 in the women's NBA in offensive rebounds. She was the first ever UTEP player to average a double-double in her senior season and ranks second all-time at UTEP.

Her former coach says it's her passion for the game that makes her a great player and a proud 915 representative:

"What has been fun is watching her growth after she left UTEP. She has continued that same thing, gotten better, and evolved into such a pro," said UTEP Women's Basketball Head Coach Keitha Adams.

The next game is Sunday at 1 p.m. Right here on ABC-7.