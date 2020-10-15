‘Really tough, tough week’: Weekly Check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.
Here's the Q&A for October 15:
Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?
Dr. Jose Burgos (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "It was a really tough, tough week."
Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?
Burgos: "Yes, we can handle the number of patients, but we are anticipating a much larger number. We are right now deploying a plan that we pretty much drafted at the beginning of the season. We were anticipating numbers like this happening maybe like 3-4 months ago, not right now. We already have all of these plans in place where we can expand the capacity of our Covid-unit."
Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?
Burgos: "Regardless of what activities are happening out there socially, the most important thing is we need to stay with the people that we live with. We shouldn't be seeing people that we don't see often. Right now, anybody could be infected."
Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?
Burgos: "The number of patients in hospitals. Not only at UMC but every other hospital in town is filled with Covid positive patients."
Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?
Burgos: "We're going to get busier. This is the result of weeks of unnecessary exposure on a lot of people in the community."
Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?
Burgos: "It's tough to talk about hope when we're seeing what's going on. What is keeping me hopeful is the fact that a lot of hard working men and women, not just physicians -- but nurses, techs, environmental services people, they are really working super hard to take care of patients. To make sure that whoever is ready to go home, goes home quickly and safely.
Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?
Burgos: "I see a lot comments on, 'You guys are fear-mongering, you guys are exaggerating. Magically, Covid is going to resolve itself when elections are over.' Well, let me tell you something. There are no elections in China. There are no elections in Spain. There are no elections in Italy. There are no elections in Mexico. When we finish our election process, Covid is not going to disappear. This is not a political thing. I really want to emphasize that."
Statistics for October 15:
- 30,624 total cases, 6,887 active cases, 554 deaths in El Paso County
