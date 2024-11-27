Skip to Content
News

Bailey scores 23 and Incarnate Word takes down Western Illinois 86-75

KVIA
By
Published 6:36 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 23 points as Incarnate Word beat Western Illinois 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Bailey shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Cardinals (4-3). Jalin Anderson scored 18 points and added eight assists. Dylan Hayman finished with 17 points.

The Leathernecks (4-4) were led by Marko Maletic, who recorded 23 points. Kayden Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois. Julius Rollins finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content