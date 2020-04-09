Virus deaths in Chihuahua state, including Juarez, jump to 11

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Coronavirus deaths in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, which includes Juarez, have risen to 11 as of Thursday, government health officials said.

Juarez is responsible for 26 out of the state's 43 confirmed cases. The other communities in the state showing cases are: Chihuahua city, 10; Namiquipa and Bachíniva, 2; as well as one each in Ojinaga, Cuauhtémoc and Meoqui.

Currently, 22 patients are hospitalized from the virus in Chihuahua state, which represents about half of all those diagnosed with Covid-19.

Across all of Mexico, there were 3,181 confirmed cases as of Thursday and 174 deaths, officials indicated.