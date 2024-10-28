Migrants in Juarez taken to the hospital after getting food poisoning

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Monday, a group of around 32 migrants had to be taken to several local hospitals in Juárez after an incident of food poisoning at the city's Kiki Romero shelter. Two of the sickened migrants were minors.

Juárez media outlets are reporting that the incident happened after midnight today.

ABC-7 spoke with the City's Director of Human Rights Santiago González Reyes, who said this happened after the migrants ate a chicken salad for dinner at the shelter.

The food was provided by the federal government's shelter, Leona Vicario in which there were no incidents, according to Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

18 out of the 32 migrants who got intoxicated have returned to the shelter and are in better health conditions.

The rest of the migrants are not in critical condition, they are still being treated at local hospitals.

More updates in later newscasts.