Socorro ISD registration opens for new, returning students

Published 9:49 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The Socorro Independent School District will open on April 8, 2024, for all new and returning students in grades Pre-K through 12. 

How to register/enroll:

Parents of pre-K, new, returning, and transfer students will use the Skyward Family Access system to register online. To have access to online registration, parents will need to have a valid and current email address. Parents can find the appropriate online forms and instructions to register at www.sisd.net/enrollment.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

