El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The 6th graders at La Union Elementary School will sponsor three local pet shelters in a school-wide pet drive. The drive will take place on Thursday, March 28th, at 12:45 p.m. If you would like to support you can reach out to 98283sr@gisd.k12.nm.us . The event will be held at 875 Mercantile Ave, Anthony, NM 88021.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.