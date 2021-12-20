7 fires burned homes & buildings over the weekend in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- There were seven fires over the weekend in both El Paso and Sunland Park.

The first happened at Tony's Burrito House at 1410 Vanderbilt Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday. Fires also broke out at the following locations: 3506 Heuco Avenue, 1400 Vanderbilt, 100 Mimbre, 1400 E. Yandell, 10500 Crete Drive, 100 Locust -and finally at around 9 p.m. Sunday, a commercial warehouse at 1800 E. Mills went up in flames too.

Around 20 hours later, crews were still working to extinguish hot spots under the rubble of the warehouse.

Over the course of two days, 103 firefighters and 41 units were dispatched to the scene.

The El Paso Fire Department says it's a commercial warehouse, with part of it was being used as a piñata factory.

The fires saw a business destroyed, a house completely destroyed and left another home unlivable. Other fires caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Despite the seven fires, both a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department and the Sunland Park Fire chief say the fires were simply by chance and they don't believe any of them to be connected as all were different in nature.

"In this time of the year we do see an uptick in fires usually due to faulty space heaters, objects too close to space heaters, Christmas trees," Sunland Park Fire Chief Danny Medrano said. "It's not unusual to see an uptick in fires but I think in this specific instance I think it was a coincidence."

Six of the fires are under investigation, while the fire at 100 Locust is being ruled negligent arson.