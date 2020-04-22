Watch LIVE: New Mexico governor speaks amid skepticism about new virus model

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials were providing an update on New Mexico’s coronavirus.

They reported six new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities in New Mexico to 71. Officials also announced 139 additional cases for Covid-19 in the state, bringing New Mexico's total infections to 2,210.

Seven new cases were reported in Doña Ana County, bring the total number in the Las Cruces area to 82. The count would've been 83, but officials said one case was removed because it involved an out-of-state resident.

Wednesday's briefing by the governor came as the University of Washington's Covid-19 model predicts a decrease in the state's death toll, but state leaders remain skeptical.

According to the updated data, the state is projected to have 80 deaths by August, which is a decrease in previous projections of more than 500 fatalities.

State leaders have said from the start that the UW modeling is too optimistic and fails to take the New Mexico's unique factors into consideration.

According to the UW model, New Mexico has already passed its peak and it recommends slowly re-opening businesses by May 18.

But New Mexico officials are projecting the statewide surge—when hospitals are at full capacity— will be in early May. They also say the peak in the state—when hospitals and ICUs are beyond full capacity—is expected to be in late May.