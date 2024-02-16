LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A candlelight vigil is happening in Las Cruces Friday, February 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. Watch live here.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.