Doña Ana county unveiled new county seal and logo

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --The Doña Ana county board of commissioners formally introduced its new county seal and logo. It's all part of a new branding strategy. The seal includes NMSU, the river, a roadrunner, a rocket from White Sands, and a Red Chile.The new seal and logo will be used during communication with businesses and for public affairs. Chief Public Information Officer, Anita Skipper says "This work is grounded in a future aspiration of our brand and the efforts to provide services and create messages that resonate with all our audiences in the county. Many things are happening right now to strengthen our visibility and enhance our image in the community. Our staff and their efforts are a key part of our image." County commissioners say they also introduced new branding guidelines to their staff as part of their re-branding strategy.

