The Eagles are state champions! San Elizario tops Boerne 1-0 in Class 4A state championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The San Elizario Eagles are coming back home to the Borderland as state champions!

Friday afternoon in Georgetown, TX, the Eagles defeated the Boerne Greyhounds 1-0 in the Class 4A state championship match.

This was San Elizario's 4th state title in boys soccer.

They won it in 2015, 2018, 2019 and now in 2024.

Goals were hard to come by the entire game.

In the first half, neither team could find the back of the net.

After a scoreless first half, San Elizario would finally score the first and only goal of the match courtesy of San Elizario's Francisco Marquez.

The lone goal came with about 18 minutes left to go in match.

Boerne had opportunities for an equalizer, but San Elizario was able to hold off the Greyhounds for the remainder of the match.

This was Boerne's first loss of the season.

They came into the match undefeated at 22-0, and will end the year with a 22-1 record.

San Elizario will cap off the season with a state title and an overall record of 24-3.

The Eagles also remain undefeated in state title games with a perfect 4-0 record.