Halftime Update: UTEP leads Southern Utah, 17-6

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head coach Scotty Walden is in search of his first win at UTEP.

So far things are looking good with the Miners leading the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at the half, 17-6.

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear has thrown for 172 yards, one passing TD and one rushing TD.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter

UTEP scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game.

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jevon Jackson.

7-0 UTEP

Southern Utah would also find the end zone on their first drive of the game.

Quarterback Bronson Barron with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mitchell.

Two point conversion attempt failed - UTEP leads 7-6

On UTEP's second drive of the game the Miners would once again hit paydirt.

Locklear would score a touchdown on a 5-yard quarterback keeper.

Miners extend their lead 14-6

End of the first 14-6 UTEP

2nd Quarter

UTEP kicker Buzz Flabiano connects on a 43-yard field goal.

Miners up 17-6.

Halftime score: 17-6 UTEP