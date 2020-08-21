Beloved 88-year-old Arkansas woman loses fight with coronavirus

Regional News

DARDANELLE, AR (KFSM) — As you know we are working tirelessly to make sure we share stories and faces behind the numbers of COVID-19 in the state.

An 88-year-old Dardanelle woman lost her fight with coronavirus a few weeks ago.

Lola Crawford was a resident of Legacy Heights Nursing Home.

Thirty-five residents and 13 staff there tested positive for coronavirus. Crawford was one of them.

She died July 25th.

Her family shared photos with us and shared bits of Ms. Crawford’s wonderful life, saying most of her life, she was married to the love of her life until he died several years ago.

She was a mom to two and has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandkids.

Lola loved church, traveling, gospel songs, and spending time with her family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lola Crawford’s family and every family dealing with coronavirus right now.

