Accused Kenosha shooter remains in Illinois, extradition delayed

LAKE COUNTY, Il (WDJT) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, had his first court hearing Friday, Aug. 28, in Lake County, Illinois.

Rittenhouse will remain in custody in Illinois for now. Friday was supposed to be an extradition hearing, but Rittenhouse’s attorney asked for more time

The hearing was done via video conference because of COVID-19 and Kyle Rittenhouse did not appear, it was just his public defender.

Rittenhouse is hiring his own attorney, which is why he requested a 30-day continuance of Friday’s hearing

“Next time the same thing that happened today. He walks up and decides if he wants to wave rights to an extradition hearing or wants to have an extradition hearing. And if he wants to have an extradition hearing there’s more paperwork involved,” said Lee Filas, Communications

Court officials tell CBS 58 Rittenhouse has hired Attorney Andrew Calderon, who is based in Los Angeles. We have reached out to him for comment but have not heard back.

Rittenhouse’s next court date is Sept. 25.

