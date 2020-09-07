Tennessee Titans sign Jadeveon Clowney

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with three-time (2016-18) Pro Bowl OLB Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year contract, reportedly worth $12 million with incentives up to $15 million.

Clowney (6-5, 255) was the number one overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Over his six-year NFL career, he has played in 75 games and tallied 236 tackles, 32 sacks, 71 tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

Over the past four seasons (since 2016), Clowney is one of only three NFL players with at least 60 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 150 quarterback pressures, per Sportradar. The others on the list are Aaron Donald and Chandler Jones. He ranks fourth in the NFL over those four seasons in tackles for loss with 60.

Last year for Seattle, he tallied 31 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, a career-best four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 13 games played. Before being traded to the Seahawks just prior to the 2019 season kicking off, Clowney played five seasons (2014-18) for the Texans. His best season came in 2017, earning his second Pro Bowl appearance, when he started 16 games and recorded 9.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2017, he was one of only two NFL players (Chandler Jones, Arizona) to register 20 or more tackles for loss and 20 or more quarterback hits.

Clowney had a three-year (2011- 13) career at the University of South Carolina and became the third Gamecock to earn All-American honors twice during their career. His college career stats include 130 tackles, 24 sacks, 47 tackles for loss, a school-record nine forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 36 games played.

