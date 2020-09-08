Critically endangered gorilla born at the New Orleans zoo

Regional News

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — A critically endangered western lowland gorilla has given birth at the Audubon Zoo.

This marks the first gorilla birth at the Audubon Zoo in 24 years. The baby gorilla was born on the morning of September 4, according to zoo officials.

“This is a momentous occasion for Audubon Zoo,” Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said. “We are thrilled to share this birth with our New Orleans community and contribute to the conservation efforts of this critically endangered species.”

This is the first baby for 13-year-old Tumani and 27-year-old Okpara, a silverback gorilla who has been at Audubon in 2017.

The Audubon Zoo is part of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which manages 354 gorillas in 48 North American zoos.

Zoo officials have not yet announced the sex of the new gorilla, but say both mother and baby are doing well.

