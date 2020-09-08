Ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting woman and her mother

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

DUNWOODY, GA (WGCL) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed two and injured one person over the weekend.

Dunwoody Police say three victims were located lying on the ground near a SUV in the 6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Police say the three victims were all traveling together from the Dunwood Glen Apartments when they were cut off by a vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. Police allege he fired multiple shots at the SUV before fleeing.

Crystal Williams, 22, and Danyell Sims, 46, were both killed. Williams 18-year-old brother — and Sims’ son — sustained non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile also in the vehicle during the shooting was not harmed.

The suspect, Justin Deion Turner, was arrested Monday by Dunwoody Police. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Ehlbeck at (678) 382-6925 or email at robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.