Local plastic surgeon provides free reconstructive surgery to borderland kids

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- Dr. Marco Gonzalez is offering reconstructive surgery to borderland children affected by defects developed because of disease, injury, or congenital deformities such as facial trauma, cleft lip and palate, burns, and bites. If you are interested you can contact Dr. Gonzalez's office to set up an appointment here : https://plasticsurgeryelpaso.net/ or for any other questions you can contact Angel Gomez from Operation H.O.P.E at 915-590-0490.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.