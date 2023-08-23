Local plastic surgeon provides free reconstructive surgery to borderland kids
El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- Dr. Marco Gonzalez is offering reconstructive surgery to borderland children affected by defects developed because of disease, injury, or congenital deformities such as facial trauma, cleft lip and palate, burns, and bites. If you are interested you can contact Dr. Gonzalez's office to set up an appointment here: https://plasticsurgeryelpaso.net/ or for any other questions you can contact Angel Gomez from Operation H.O.P.E at 915-590-0490.