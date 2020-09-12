Nadhim Shaker, former Iraqi soccer star, dies from Covid-19

Sports

Nadhim Shaker, one of Iraq’s most famous soccer stars in the 1970s and ’80s, has died from Covid-19, health officials told CNN on Saturday.

He was 63.

Shaker died Friday in a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, officials said.

Shaker was one of the greatest defenders in Iraqi soccer history and a former Iraq National Team coach.

“Iraqi sport has lost one of its bright symbols, who presented achievements to the homeland, worked hard to develop the sport, and spread joy in Iraqis’ hearts.” Iraqi President Barham Salih tweeted Saturday.

Iraq has recorded 286,778 coronavirus cases and 7,941 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.