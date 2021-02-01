Depth keys 5-game winning streak for UTEP WBB

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - If you ask UTEP Head Women's Basketball Coach Kevin Baker, this is the deepest team he's ever had in his tenure in El Paso.

"No question about it. We are truly 10, 11, 12 deep," says Baker, who's club has rattled off five straight victories dating back to a January 16th win over North Texas.

"That is a huge compliment to the buy-in because a lot of players they don't like coming off the bench. Every player we recruit is a star on their high school and junior college team. And now they're having to figure out a role as their here. And they're doing fantastic and they know their much needed. And we're gonna need them for the stretch run as well."

In last Saturday's road 67-51 win over UTSA, the Miners received a second half lift from Latvian reserve Sabine Lipe who made four second-half threes to put the game away.

Now, the attention turns to a home weekend series with UAB (7-7, 2-6 C-USA).

The Blazers record may not indicate, but they are an extremely well-coached team led by college basketball veteran Randy Norton.

"So well coached, I mean the things that they run on offense are so hard to guard," says Baker of UAB.

"We've guarded well all season, and hopefully we'll be up to the task again on Friday and Saturday. Any Randy Norton coached team is going to come in very well prepared and very well prepared for what we do as well."

Blazers guard Margaret Whitley is second in Conference USA in scoring (22.1 ppg).

