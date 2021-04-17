What you need to know about the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren boxing match

Sports

YouTube star Jake Paul is set to fight in his third professional boxing match against former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Tonight’s eight-round pro boxing match will be held by Triller, a video-making and social-networking app. This will be the second time the platform has hosted a fight.

Who is fighting?

Paul, 24, first entered the fighting scene in January 2020 with a fight against another YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He later faced former NBA star Nate Robinson. He beat them both.

In December, the controversial internet personality told ESPN that his ultimate goal is to beat Conor McGregor, a former UFC double champion.

Paul called his fight against Askren the “biggest moment of my life” in a video posted to YouTube, where he has 20 million subscribers.

Askren, 36, who announced his MMA retirement in 2019, citing hip problems, is making his boxing debut.

When & where is this happening?

The four-hour show at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta starts at 8 p.m. ET, but the Paul vs Askren main event is expected to start around 11:30 p.m., according to the website, MMA Fighting.

One of the matchups on the undercard includes Steven Cunningham vs former UFC champion Frank Mir, who will also be making his boxing debut.

How can I watch?

The event will be streamed live on FITE TV. The pay-per-view will cost $49.99.