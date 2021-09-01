El Paso’s Steven Montez signed to Detroit Lions practice squad

Sports

DETROIT, Michigan - When one door closes, another one opens, but in the NFL that's not always the case.

Sometimes it takes a little bit of luck to get an opportunity elsewhere, and that's exactly what happened to Steven Montez.

Wednesday, the former Del Valle quarterback was signed to the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.

It happened just a day after he was waived by the Washington Football Team.

The Lions are in need of an emergency quarterback after quarterback Tim Boyle broke his thumb and is expected to miss a significant portion of the season.

Montez will be the third quarterback on the roster for now, behind David Blough and starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Montez was a three year starter at the Colorado where he threw for nearly 10,000 yards.

He was signed as a free agent by Washington in 2020, and spent the majority of the season on the team's practice squad.