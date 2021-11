High school volleyball playoffs: Scores & Highlights

EL PASO, Texas - The high school volleyball playoffs got underway Tuesday with teams looking take that first step toward a state title.

The scores below are from the bi-district round of the playoffs that took place on Tuesday.

6A

Franklin defeated Odessa Permian in straight sets, 3-0

Eastlake defeated Midland High in 4 sets, 3-1

Coronado defeated Frenship in straight sets, 3-1

Midland Legacy defeated Montwood in 4 sets, 3-1

5A

Burges defeated Canutillo in straight sets, 3-0

Ysleta defeated El Paso in 5 sets, 3-2

El Dorado defeated Jefferson in 5 sets, 3-2

Hanks defeated Chapin in 5 sets, 3-2

4A

Seminole defeated Clint in 5 sets, 3-2

Greenwood defeated Fabens in straight sets, 3-0

Pecos defeated Mountain View in 4 sets, 3-1

3A

Brownfield defeated Tornillo in straight sets, 3-0

Denver City defeated Anthony in straight sets, 3-0