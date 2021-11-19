NMSU loses first game of the season against hot-shooting Utah State, 85-58

CONWAY, South Carolina - The New Mexico State Aggies suffered their first loss of the season Friday in the semi-finals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

NMSU fell to the other Aggies from Utah State by a final score of 85-58.

The only lead for NMSU came in the first minute of the game when NMSU's Jabari Rice scored the first basket of the contest.

Things only went downhill from there for NMSU.

Utah State's Brandon Horvath connected on the first of six three-pointers for Utah State and the Utah State Aggies never looked back and never gave up the lead.

NMSU struggled to put up any points in the first half as Utah State took a commanding 41-16 lead at the half.

Utah State shot 56.4-percent (31-of-55) for the game which also included an outstanding 48.3-percent (14-of-29) accuracy rate from long range.

NMSU's record now stands at 3-1 this season.

They'll be looking to bounce back Sunday night in the third-place game of the tournament when they face either Indiana State or Oklahoma.

Tipoff for that game will be at 6:30 p.m. MT and will be televised on ESPN 2.