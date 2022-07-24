Former Miner Tobi Amusan puts the world on notice breaking the 100-meter hurdles world record twice in a day to win the World Championship

EL PASO, Texas -- Former UTEP Miner star, Tobi Amusan breaks a world record and then sets a new world record in the same day to win the 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championship.

The Nigerian clearly finding her stride at the right time.

During Saturday's heat the former Miner set a new African record with a time of 12.40, then in the semifinal Sunday she set another one while also breaking a six year old world record with a time of 12.12 (the former world record was 12.20 held by American Kendra Harrison at the London Olympics).

Amusan wasn't done there she'd then go on to break her own world record set just two hours earlier and win the 100-meter hurdles and become World Champion with a time of 12.06.

The Nigerian becomes the countries first women's track world record holder.

Her unbelievable race also sees her become the second former Miner to become World Champion in the space of just 24 hours after Emmanuel Korir won the 800 meters at the meet on Saturday.