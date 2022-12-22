NMSU closes out non-conference play with a win against North Carolina A&T, 85-76

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The NM State (7-5, 0-0 WAC) offense finally came to life when it needed it as the Aggies shot 50% from the field to finish off the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational with an 85-76 win over North Carolina A&T (5-7, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday night.



A pair of Aggies finished the night with exactly 20 points as both Marchelus Avery and Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in their starting role to lead the way in the scoring column for NM State. Avery also hauled in 10 rebounds to record his first career double-double.

On the night, a total of five Aggies finished in double-figures. Joining Avery and Pinson were Doctor Bradley (15), Kyle Feit (13) and Issa Muhammad (12).



Notably, leading scorer Deshawndre Washington was not one of the five Aggies to finish with at least 10 points, however, the Chicago guard impacted the game in other ways as he led the team with six assists, pulled in nine rebounds and led the Aggies in minutes – playing 35:57 of the 40 possible minutes.



As a team, NM State dominated the paint against A&T – scoring 44 points in the paint to finish plus-30 in that category.

Meanwhile, the Aggies also limited their turnovers to just seven total, including only two in the first half.



The Aggie defense shined in the matchup as they held North Carolina A&T shooters to a combined 37.5% from the field.



FIRST HALF

After shooting just over 40% on Wednesday night, NM State came out on fire on Thursday – jumping out to a 7-0 lead just one minute and 24 seconds into the game.

NM State refused to let up off the gas as they eventually built a 20-point lead following a 14-0 run led by seven points from Xavier Pinson who finished the half with a higher point total than he had in the previous six outings.

North Carolina A&T would finally punch back with a 10-0 run of its own before Pinson could end the scoring spurt with a runner from the left side of the court.

The game of runs would continue as Kyle Feit led the Aggies on a seven-point run just before the end of the half to push the lead back to 13 points.

Former teammate of Deshawndre Washington and Issa Muhammad and N.C. A&T leading scorer Kam Woods would have a response for the opposing Aggies as he knocked down a three-pointer with two seconds left on the clock to put the gap at 10 points.

Following a night in which they posted their lowest scoring total of the season, the NM State offense bounced back to score 46 first-half points while shooting 52.8% from the field.



SECOND HALF